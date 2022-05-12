SOUTH BEND — A 23-year-old Elkhart man was found guilty of murder for his role in the death of 19-year-old Alan Diaz, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said.
A jury found Oliver Bwalya guilty on Wednesday in the March 3, 2020, shooting death of Diaz in the 1600 block of North Elmer Street, South Bend.
South Bend Police detectives were told a week after the shooting that a few hours before Diaz was shot, Bwalya and others were involved in a home invasion with shots fired in Cass County, Michigan. Bwalya said he and his accomplices were also involved in a South Bend crime later that same evening, court records say.
Bwalya told the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit he and three accomplices had been involved in the Cass County crime and then came to Indiana to buy marijuana from Diaz, whom Bwalya knew. Bwalya said some of the money for the deal was counterfeit, which matches evidence found at the scene.
After the purchase, Bwalya said he was walking back to the car and his accomplices when he heard Diaz yell, police said. At that time, his three accomplices began shooting at Diaz. Ballistic evidence confirmed there were multiple firearms used at the scene.
Bwalya said he never had a gun or shot at Diaz.
He identified the three men who were with him that night and where they went after the shooting, which surveillance footage confirmed.
These men were eventually identified as Oluwatomipe Jeremiah Makaniuola, 19, and James Edward Birtcher III, 19, both of Columbus, Ohio, and 17-year-old Adonis Zackeydarryl Harris, of Bexley, Ohio.
Surveillance footage, cellphone records and other evidence confirmed the three men were with Bwalya, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Bwayla’s sentencing is scheduled for June 8. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.
Murder charges against the other three men are pending, the prosecutor’s office said.
