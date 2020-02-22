GOSHEN — Elkhart County manufacturer Janus Motorcycles is featured in an extended interview on Jay Leno’s YouTube channel, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”
Janus co-founders Richard Worsham and Devin Biek were invited to visit Leno’s garage and film studio in Burbank, California, in December 2019. Leno interviewed Biek and Worsham, filmed each of their three motorcycle models, and took an extended ride on their most popular model, the Halcyon 250.
Beyond his fame as a late-night TV show host, Leno is known for his extensive classic car and motorcycle collection and his knowledge of automobiles. His YouTube channel, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” has nearly 3 million subscribers and his show airs weekly on CNBC.
“Jay is an authority on classic motorcycles, so being featured by Jay Leno’s Garage has long been a dream of ours at Janus,” Worsham said.
Biek said he was also pleased with invitation.
“Jay’s collection was amazing to visit, and Mr. Leno asked great questions and seemed genuinely interested in our story and motorcycles,” he said. “The entire experience was incredible.”
The segment, which first posted Sunday, is titled “Janus Motorcycles-Jay Leno’s Garage” and may be viewed on Jay Leno’s YouTube channel.
Founded by Biek and Worsham in 2011, Janus Motorcycles builds made-to-order production motorcycles out of its Goshen headquarters. Their classic designs have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Fox News, the Discovery Channel, and in multiple industry publications. Their motorcycles are designed to be enjoyed by riders of all experience levels.
Drawing on the rich pool of manufacturing and fabrication shops in northern Indiana, their three models of lightweight 229cc motorcycles feature hand-formed tanks, locally welded components such as frames, hand-bent stainless handlebars, hand-painted trim, and a proprietary anti-dive suspension developed by the Janus team.
They are fully registrable in all fifty states with EPA and California ARB certification. All three models start at $6,995. They plan to produce 250 units out of their Goshen facility this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.