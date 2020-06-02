When the final votes were tallied Tuesday night in the Clinton County Courthouse, the effect the pandemic had on voter turnout became apparent with 25.6 percent of registered voters participating in the primary election. That falls well short of the 42 percent of registered voters who turned out for the primary in Clinton County four years ago.
In the Republican primary race for three at-large seats on the County Council, incumbents Mike Hensley (26.37%), Jeff Chynoweth (22.98%) and Clark Beard (21.28%) held off challengers Lewis Wheeler (17.46%) and Bechel “Frankie” Crew (11.91%). Challenger Mark Timmons (55.11%) defeated incumbent Steve Woods (44.89%) in the race for the County Commissioner District 1 seat, and Ed Cripe (52.04%) edged out Josh Lee (47.96%) in the County Coroner race.
Winning contested Republican Committeeman Precinct races were Clarence Warthan (58.46%) over Thomas “Reggie” Morgan (41.54%) in Precinct 4, Sally Myers (65.22%) over Cory Boyles (34.78%) in Precinct 12, Zachary Light (87.10%) over Derin Stidd (12.90%) in District 15, Jim Moyer (52.27%) over Tammy Danner (47.73%) in Precinct 16, Kevin Copas (61.43%) over Kialee Mitchell (38.57%) in Precinct 17, Janet Lloyd (54.31%) over Jayson Young (45.69%) in Precinct 33, Christopher W. Perry (46.74%) over Brad Cline (32.61%) and C.K. “Kandy” Storms (20.65%) in Precinct 36, Mark Mitchell (68.35%) over Sue Marcum (31.65%) in Precinct 37, Andy Davison (67.42%) over Kareena Wells (32.58%) in in Precinct 38, and Louise Newhart (44.85%) over Al Parsons (29.41%) and Ben Pfeffer (25.74%) in Precinct 39.
The nine Republican State Convention Delegates voted-in out of 12 candidates are Jim Moyer, Marilyn Chittick, Joe Root, Carl Chezem, Judy Parsons, Donna Chezem, Lewis Wheeler, Al Parsons and Harold Vice.
Unfortunately, election results were not complete before an extended deadline for the Wednesday edition of The Times. Full results and more details from the primary election in Clinton County will be available to read in the Thursday edition of The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.