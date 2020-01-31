INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation aimed at encouraging growth of Indiana’s recreational vehicle industry found support in the Indiana House of Representatives this week.
State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, said northern Indiana is known nationally as an RV manufacturing and retail hub. However, in recent years, Indiana experienced difficulties in securing sales tax reciprocity with several states, including California, Florida and Michigan. Prospective buyers from these states and foreign countries must pay Indiana sales tax as well as their own local sales tax. This has put Indiana's once-strong RV dealership industry at a competitive disadvantage with many RV dealerships relocating to nearby states with friendlier sales tax environments.
Miller’s proposal would exempt out-of-state purchases of RVs from the Indiana’s sales tax to prevent double taxation for five years.
“Indiana's current policy on how to tax RV purchases is causing local businesses to lose potential customers outside the state,” Miller said. “We want to bring these dealerships back to the state and continue to support an industry that employs thousands of Hoosiers and contributes to Indiana’s economy.”
According to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association, the industry has a $32.4 billion impact on Indiana’s economy each year. Miller said his legislation could bolster this industry, as well as stimulate other areas of local business, from tourism to vehicle maintenance and technological upgrades.
“Recreational vehicle buyers across the country are very involved in the production of their campers,” Miller said. “They frequently visit the area throughout production and develop relationships with their builders. Additionally, consumers often return for recommended maintenance and upgrades, which can help support other related industries.”
House Bill 1059 moves to the Senate for further consideration.
