Bob Kenaga, a World War II veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 28. His family is asking for the public to help make his birthday special by sending him a birthday card or note to P.O Box 331 Osceola, IN 46561.
Bob Kenaga, a World War II veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 28. His family is asking for the public to help make his birthday special by sending him a birthday card or note to P.O Box 331 Osceola, IN 46561.
Photos provided
Bob Kenaga, centered in the front row, is joined by family and friends. Kenaga will celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 28.
ELKHART — An Elkhart man, a member of the Greatest Generation, will celebrate a birthday milestone next month, but the celebration will look different than his family originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His family is asking the public to help make this birthday extra special by sending a birthday card to their beloved patriarch, Bob Kenaga, a World War II veteran who will turn 100 on Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.