ELKHART — An Elkhart man, a member of the Greatest Generation, will celebrate a birthday milestone next month, but the celebration will look different than his family originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His family is asking the public to help make this birthday extra special by sending a birthday card to their beloved patriarch, Bob Kenaga, a World War II veteran who will turn 100 on Oct. 28.

