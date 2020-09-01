ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum is hosting a “Gallery Talk” focused on women’s suffrage Thursday.
Speaking at the event is Christina Wolbrecht, a University of Notre Dame professor of political science. Wolbrecht recently published “A Century of Votes for Women,” a book that examines how women voted and how politicians, journalists and scholars understood female voters across the 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified. Another Wolbrecht book, “Counting Women’s Ballots,” used new data to analyze how women voted in the first five presidential elections following enfranchisement.
