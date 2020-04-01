ELKHART — A second person in Elkhart County has died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday.
According to an Elkhart County official, the person who died was a 65-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions.
It was not clear when the woman died or where in the county she lived.
The man who on Tuesday was reported to have died was 80 and also had underlying medical conditions.
ISDH also reported three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County on Wednesday, taking the total to 23.
Across the state, 16 more people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state’s virus death toll to 65 as confirmed cases surged by more than 400, state health officials said Wednesday.
Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 409, to 2,565, following corrections to the previous day’s total, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The department noted that Indiana’s 16 additional deaths reported Wednesday had occurred over multiple days.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Tuesday, when the state reported 14 additional deaths, that those deaths had occurred over the previous two weeks. The state health department only reports additional deaths once there is a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 in each case, she said.
(1) comment
How many tests is Elkhart county administering ? How many ventilators are available? There is no outreach to the community from the leaders. If there is can someone point me to the spot
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.