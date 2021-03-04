ELKHART — A weekly two-metric COVID-19 score for Elkhart County slipped from blue to yellow on Wednesday because of an uptick in the positive test rate and despite continued improvement in the number of cases and hospitalizations.
Because a county must remain at a lower weekly score for two consecutive weeks before any changes occur in the state advisory level, restrictions on the size of social gatherings and business capacities in the county will remain the same.
The change to the weekly score was caused by the county’s positive test rate increasing from 4.69 percent two weeks ago to 5.77 percent for last week. A test rate between 5 percent and 9.9 percent, along with between 10 and 99 new weekly infections per 100,000 residents, results in a yellow score. The county’s weekly infections dropped from 81 to 66 per 100,00 residents.
Over the last 11 months, Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General treated more than 800 and 1,600 COVID-19 inpatients, respectively. Wednesday, Goshen had four COVID-19 inpatients. Elkhart had one.
“We’re all very excited about that,” said Dr. Michelle Bache, Elkhart General vice president of Medical Affairs. “Since March 2020 it’s the lowest number that we’ve had, and we’re all very grateful and happy.”
Having the number of COVID-19 patients be in the single digits makes life at the hospital much more manageable, she said. Hospital officials are considering loosening visitor restrictions, increasing the number of hours that a patient can have a visitor, and maybe even increasing the number of visitors per patient. Currently, Bache said, patients can have one visitor, and only between 1 and 4 p.m.
Deaths are also significantly down, from about 100 COVID-19 deaths among Elkhart County residents in November, the deadliest month, to 17 in February, making it one of the least deadly months since residents began dying from the virus in March 2020. As of Tuesday, 417 Elkhart County residents had died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Nearly 24,000 county residents have received the first of two vaccine doses, and 15,000 have received both doses. That, plus COVID-19 survivors being immune for some time, means that a significant portion of the county’s residents are immunized to some degree, and many of them would have been among those most likely to end up in a hospital bed if infected.
“I think it plays a big role,” Bache said about the vaccine’s effect on hospitalizations.
Elkhart General has submitted a request for doses of the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The hospital’s vaccination clinic handles around 500 to 600 shots per day, Bache said, and it is unclear whether the hospital would be able to administer much more than that due to staff limitations. However, Bache said the hospital is exploring options, especially to reach vulnerable populations, like people who are homeless.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said there will be enough vaccine doses for every American by the end of May. Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said the county, along with hospitals, primary care providers and pharmacies, will find a way to manage that level of supply.
“We’ll make sure that we can,” Wait said. “If they say they can get us the supply that we need, then most certainly we will figure out what we need to do.”
The county is creating some appointments for vaccines on Saturdays now, Wait said. With Hoosiers 50 and older becoming eligible this week, there is a bigger need for appointments outside of normal business hours, she said.
While the state and county both continue to have restrictions in place, some glimpses of normalcy have appeared.
Organizers of the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival announced Tuesday they have worked with the county to be able to have their event in April, with safety measures in place. And the county is working with other event organizers as well, Wait said.
“We’re receiving a ton of plans. A ton of weddings, which is kind of exciting that we can somewhat get back to some normality,” she said.
The faster people get vaccinated, she said, the sooner the county can allow more events. She expects Elkhart County to continue bouncing between yellow and blue for a while, but if it can go blue and stay blue for an extended period of time, she said, that could result in restrictions being loosened.
To register for the vaccine, visit http://vaccine.corona virus.in.gov or call 2-1-1.
(1) comment
What a great system, 1 person in the hospital and and more freedoms reduced. Political?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.