ELKHART — Residents have sent the county Health Department hundreds of complaints about businesses and organizations not abiding by local COVID-19 restrictions, and while some entities are the source of repeated complaints, the county has yet to issue any fines.
At the top of the list are chains of grocery stores and gas stations that have many locations and see many visitors in a day. Businesses such as Walmart and Martin’s Super Market are failing at making patrons, and sometimes staff, wear masks, according to complaints. A Walmart spokesperson said the chain does not want to risk physical confrontations with customers and therefore allows people to enter stores without masks rather than allow situations to escalate.
But the frequently visited chains are not alone in being seen by some as not doing enough to comply with the public health orders. The Elkhart Truth, through a public records request, got access to all complaints the county received between Dec. 1 and Jan. 19, and several organizations pop up frequently.
RV maker Forest River is the most mentioned manufacturer, with nine complaints received by the county between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21.
“There’s a document stating they will not be abiding by the directives. Employees don’t wear masks, there’s no disinfecting or sanitizing of stations or people. No social distancing, no temp checks,” a Dec. 1 complaint about Plant 68 said.
Forest River did not wish to comment for this article.
According to several complaints, the company asked employees to work, even if they had COVID-19 symptoms. Some complaints said people who had tested positive were called to work.
“Employees are not required to wear masks, there’s no social distancing, no cleaning or disinfecting, AND there has been a HUGE outbreak of positives and SUPERVISORS are asking positives not to isolate and attend work! They are asked to keep quiet about the several positive people that are currently working AND if employees decide to isolate, they are HARASSED by upper management and asked daily to go to work,” a Dec. 7 complaint from Plant 63 said.
All complaints to the tip line are anonymous. Still, one person who submitted a complaint on Dec. 21 told the county that employees are worried about getting in trouble if they speak up.
“Please don’t say who it’s from,” the complaint ended.
Though complaints about Forest River indicate that the company, at least at some plants, has not been in compliance with public health orders, no warnings or fines have been given. According to Elkhart County Health Department spokesperson Melanie Sizemore, each plant is being treated as a separate entity, so even as there were nine complaints against Forest River over the course of three weeks, no single plant had more than two complaints against it during that time. Several complaints did not list a plant but just named Forest River as a whole.
Additionally, since the cities of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee are in charge of enforcement within their city limits, there’s a difference in fine structure (Elkhart’s is less severe than the county’s, and Goshen and Nappanee have none) and who deals with which plant. Plant 68, in Elkhart, is handled by Elkhart code enforcement, while the county Health Department deals with Plant 63, which is in Bristol. Though the cities of Goshen and Nappanee will not fine a non-compliant organization, they can ask the county to take over a case if it’s bad enough, and the county is then able to fine organizations even if they are within city limits.
Sizemore said ECHD has been in conversations with the county’s biggest manufacturers, including Forest River.
“We talked to Forest River’s HR department, explained the process and then was assured that the plant managers would all be informed,” Sizemore said. “The problem that we have is, not every single (complaint) of Forest River tells us what plant, so it’s hard for us.”
When a specific plant is listed, officials do get directly in touch with plant managers, Sizemore said. Both Plant 68 and Plant 63 had one additional complaint against them between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21, both of which said people who test positive or people who were close contacts to people who tested positive were asked to work.
The Elkhart County Health Department would not answer questions about whether it had found evidence that Forest River has asked sick or potentially sick employees to come to work, or whether management had harassed employees who isolated.
There have been site visits, Sizemore said. Those have been used to educate about the public health orders, make sure that proper signage is visible, and assisting with developing policies to move forward safely, she said.
“Our goal is to educate, our goal is not to achieve fines. Honestly, we don’t want the money. We want people to just come into compliance,” Sizemore said.
Other frequent names on the list of complaints include Signature Lanes, Pedler’s Auction and shops at Coppes Commons, all places where people complaining had concerns about too many people being congregated and too few wearing masks.
According to Sizemore, there has been a 50-50 split in how helpful the tips have been.
“It is easy for someone who is frustrated or mad at a situation to go in and complain and then for us to follow through to find out there truly isn’t an issue, and we’ve had that happen a number of times. We find out later that it’s a frustrated former employee or a disgruntled customer or whatever that could have done the complaint,” Sizemore said.
She described that as a “significant waste of resources.”
But in the cases when complaints have led the Health Department to discover real issues, the system has helped improve safety and let ECHD build relationships with organizations that needed help dealing with the pandemic.
“And we have seen that the number of complaints has diminished week by week. When we first put out the form, we were seeing 25 to 30 complaints a day, and we’re down to maybe two,” she said. “I think people have realized that, in order for our (infection) rate to decline, that they need to come into compliance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.