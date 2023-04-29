ELKHART — Elkhart Public Utilities will begin spring water main flushing at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 30, and will continue through 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Water main flushing will not take place Election Day on Tuesday, May 2.
The utility warns residents that on the day when flushing is scheduled for their area, drains should be plugged in flood prone areas. All residents can help by making sure inlets and catch basins near their homes are clear of debris.
