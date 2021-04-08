ELKHART — Walk-ins are welcome at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at the Tolson Center.
The clinic takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. at the community center and will administer 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose to be fully effective. The clinic is a collaboration between Walgreens, the City of Elkhart, Elkhart County Health Department, First Presbyterian Church and the Minority and Hispanic health coalitions.
"We do know that the take rate of the vaccine is lower among the Hispanic community and the Black community, so the location at Tolson is convenient," said City of Elkhart Director of Communications Corinne Straight-Reed.
She said the center is also a good location because people know where it is and because there was a successful clinic there a few weeks ago. There will be more clinics at the center in future weeks, according to Straight-Reed.
Though walk-ins are allowed at this clinic, people who want to be sure that a spot is available can register at https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/ELK503321 or by calling the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-523-2106. The Tolson Center is located at 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.