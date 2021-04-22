Dr. Michelle Bache received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine first shot

Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, was the first person in Elkhart County to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A walk-in clinic will be hosted at Concord Event Center on April 30.

 Truth file photo

ELKHART — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open at the Concord Event Center on Friday, April 30, local health officials said Thursday.

The clinic, provided by the Elkhart County Health Department, will be open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 3719 S. Main St., Elkhart, using the Moderna vaccine.

