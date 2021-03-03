Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival file photo

Unfortunately, the Lion’s Club pancake and sausage breakfast will not be a part of the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival this year, but a scaled-back version of the event is scheduled for April 23-25.

 Elkhart Truth file photo / J. Tyler Klassen

WAKARUSA — Organizers on Tuesday announced that the 2021 Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival will go on as scheduled, albeit with a few changes.

The Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Committee has been meeting in recent months to determine how the community can best proceed with a festival this year. Members said they worked closely with the Elkhart County Health Department to put a plan in place that will allow them to hold the festival on April 23-25.

