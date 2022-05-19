WAKARUSA — The company that operates Miller’s Merry Manor will pull out of eight locations, including one in Wakarusa, but expects the nearly 700 affected employees to be rehired.
Miller’s Health Systems Inc. informed the Indiana Department of Workforce Development this month that it was ending its operating lease with the firm that owns its locations in several towns and cities. Those include Wakarusa, Huntington, Indianapolis, LaGrange, Peru, Rushville, Sullivan and Tipton.
