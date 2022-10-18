GOSHEN — County officials passed a nearly $280,000 agreement as they prepare to start a road widening project near Wakarusa next year.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday signed a $278,300 consultant agreement with Lawson Fisher and Associates. The company will provide construction inspection services for the first phase of a C.R. 40 improvement project.
C.R. 40 will be widened with 12-foot lanes between S.R. 19 and C.R. 7, and new 8-foot shoulders will be added that can accommodate buggy traffic in both directions. The county is preparing to put the road widening project out for bids and start construction next year, according to Charlie McKenzie with the Elkhart County Highway Department.
The project started after the county received letters in early 2018 from the Old Order horse and buggy community of Wakarusa, the Town of Wakarusa and the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce. All three endorsed the idea of adding horse and buggy lanes and striking a balance between motorized and non-motorized traffic along that stretch of road.
The letter from buggy users cited the history of accidents, some fatal, along the road.
“The horse and buggy drivers do not wish to be a hindrance to motor vehicles but at the same token our lifestyle limits our transportation to the horse and buggy,” stated the Jan. 4, 2018 letter, which was signed by four community leaders.
A look at crash data from 2015-2018 showed that there were 21 crashes involving 34 vehicles, according to project documents. Three of those were caused by trying to avoid a buggy or bicyclist.
The road improvement was conceived as a three-part project that would eventually reach S.R. 119. The county obtained 80-20 grant funding for the first mile, which also covers the agreement that was approved Monday.
McKenzie said the $278,300 agreement represents about 12 percent of the construction cost, which he said is a little below the standard ratio.
Commissioner Brad Rogers asked why the county couldn’t perform the inspection in-house.
McKenzie said the highway department does as much as it can with its own staff, but in this case hiring someone was a condition of the funding.
“On our federal aid projects, we are required to provide construction inspection services and we are not allowed to self-perform them. So we have to hire a consultant,” he said. “The rules don’t allow it. We self-perform as much as we possibly can on our local projects to save money.”
