Elkhart River Queen

Veterans are invited for a boat trip on the Elkhart River Queen.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Billings Funeral Home will honor veterans with an evening aboard the Elkhart River Queen.

The 2022 Boat Ride For Veterans will sail from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Boarding begins at 4:45 p.m. Drinks and light food will be served.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.