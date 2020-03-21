ELKHART — United Way and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County have agreed to establish a joint fund in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two organizations came together Thursday to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support local nonprofits and families. The Community Foundation and United Way will work together to orchestrate a community-wide response to the potential health and economic crises affecting Elkhart County because of the viral pandemic.
The fund was seeded with money from both the Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund and United Way’s Emergency Response Fund and has already begun to receive individual and corporate support. The two organizations are encouraging individual and corporation donations to the fund via either organization’s website or checks delivered to either organization.
They are working with local leaders to identify the most pressing challenges facing Elkhart County residents and to mobilize and coordinate services within those focus areas. Areas identified so far are child care for health care workers and first responders, food security, support for those most at risk and community advocacy. The response will evolve to respond to needs.
“We are prioritizing two things: the health and well-being of the families in our community and constructively supporting our local organizations as they work to mitigate, contain and serve those in need,” said Keith Sarber, vice president of community impact at United Way. “Many of our families will struggle with accurate information, testing, child care, food, utilities, rent and mortgage.”
“Our community has faced crises before and as we face this one. Joining together with United Way to respond to this one will help us more efficiently and effectively identify and meet needs to best serve our community,” said Candy Yoder, chief program officer for the Community Foundation.
To donate to the fund or to learn more, visit united wayec.org/covid-19 or inspiringgood.org/covid-19. Elkhart County nonprofits that are serving those affected by this emergency are encouraged to apply for funding.
