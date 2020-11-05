ELKHART — A woman and a man on a motorcycle were badly hurt in a crash on Thursday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
A motorcycle was driving north on Cassopolis Street about 11 a.m. when a Jeep Cherokee pulled into the road from a gas station and the two vehicles collided, police said.
