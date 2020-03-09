ELKHART — Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a crash on C.R. 6 west of Elkhart Municipal Airport. One is in serious condition.
Around 5:30 a.m., Monica Barrier, 39, of South Bend was driving east on C.R. 6 west of C.R. 10 in a Dodge Avenger. According to police, Barrier drove left of the center of the road and collided head-on with a Ford Taurus going west.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.