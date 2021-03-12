ELKHART — The Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana” will visit the Havilah Beardsley House.
From the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention held in Dublin, Indiana, in 1851 to the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, Hoosier women fought hard for over 70 years to gain the right to vote, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.