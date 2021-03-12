Securing the Vote, provided by Indiana Historical Society

Women in Indiana took part in the movement that resulted in the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote. An exhibit on women’s suffrage in Indiana will visit Elkhart in April and May.

ELKHART — The Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana” will visit the Havilah Beardsley House.

From the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention held in Dublin, Indiana, in 1851 to the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, Hoosier women fought hard for over 70 years to gain the right to vote, organizers said.

