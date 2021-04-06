ELKHART — A tractor-trailer rolled over on C.R. 17 Tuesday morning, causing lanes in both directions to be closed.
According to Elkhart Police Department Assistance Chief Chris Snyder, a load of steel that the truck was carrying shifted when it turned right from U.S. 20 to C.R. 17 by Love’s Travel Stop, causing the truck to tip over and fall on its left side in the northbound lanes at about 9 a.m. The driver had minor injuries, Snyder said.
