ELKHART — An effort to bring smiles to children in hospitals across the United States begins in Elkhart on Friday.
Through the Honoring Wonderful Lives program sponsored by America's Best Funeral Homes, Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart is collecting new toys and crafts. The gifts will then be delivered to the children for Easter.
