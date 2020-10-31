TOPEKA — A LaGrange County woman who was never tested for COVID-19 has received a letter saying she tested positive.
The woman, Madison Myers, told Fort Wayne television station ABC21 that she worked in Elkhart County about a month ago when she and other co-workers felt sick. She signed up to get tested but canceled, she said. Nevertheless, she received a letter from the Indiana State Department of Health, stating she tested positive.
"Because you were identified by the Indiana State Department of Health as testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, you have been asked to self-isolate due to a COVID-19 infection," the letter said.
The letter was addressed to Myers but had listed 1001 N. Main St. in Nappanee as her address. That address is the location of a MedStat COVID-19 testing site in Nappanee.
Elkhart County Health Department spokesperson Melanie Sizemore said the department does not know what happened, but that the ISDH has been notified. She claimed that the most likely explanation was that the letter was sent to the wrong person with the same name. A web search shows that there are multiple Indiana residents named Madison Myers.
Sizemore said cases of people getting letters erroneously saying they are COVID-19 positive are "not common at all," and that this was the first time she has seen an actual letter in such a case.
The ISDH did not immediately respond to inquiries via phone and email.
Editor's note: If you have experienced something similar, we want to hear from you. Please reach out at rjorgensen@elkharttruth.com.
