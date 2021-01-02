A time capsule at Elkhart’s Civic Plaza was last seen in August 1992 when Elkhart Truth and City of Elkhart officials, including then-Mayor James Perron, left, placed it within a wall at the Civic Plaza.
The Elkhart Truth time capsule buried within this wall at the Civic Plaza was originally supposed to be opened in 2020. Plans have changed so that the capsule should not be opened in 2050, though it may have to be moved, as there are plans to remove the wall and change the Civic Plaza.
ELKHART — A time capsule buried 28 years ago was supposed to resurface in 2020 but may remain hidden for 30 more years.
The time capsule was placed inside one of the decorative walls with inscribed bricks at the Elkhart Civic Plaza in the summer of 1992 as part of The Elkhart Truth’s multiyear commemoration of its founding in 1889. The Truth and the City of Elkhart partnered for the project and the Park a Brick concept that allowed residents and businesses to pay for an inscription on one of the bricks used for the walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.