ELKHART — For the third consecutive day, Indiana state officials reported that an Elkhart County resident has died from COVID-19.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday confirmed three people in the county have died. County officials are awaiting the confirmation of more COVID-19-related deaths.
According to Elkhart County Emergency Management director Jennifer Tobey, the third county resident to succumb to the virus was an 89-year-old woman. She died on Wednesday at a hospital in Kosciusko County.
Those reported dead on Tuesday and Wednesday were an 80-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, both with underlying medical conditions, according to county health officials.
COVID-19 can be fatal to people of all ages and without underlying medical conditions, Tobey said.
Elkhart County has reported 27 confirmed cases of the virus — an increase from 23 on Wednesday.
A total of 808 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Elkhart County. Tobey could not say how many of those tests have been processed, but getting results can take up to 12 days.
A county Incident Command team, in a release issued Thursday, urged residents to adhere to state and local restrictions.
"Tests continue to be in short supply, regardless of what is being portrayed," the statement said. "All health systems and clinics are working diligently to be good stewards of the tests we have been given. This means that even if you feel you need to be tested, a health professional may not see it the same. Follow their guidance and be reassured, they have your best interests in mind."
"Be a partner in our fight against COVID-19 and stay at home," the group said. "If you must go out for food and supplies, please return home immediately.'
Statewide, 3,039 people have tested positive for the virus and 78 have died. Those are increases from 2,565 positive tests and 65 deaths reported Wednesday.
