ELKHART — Blaine Fisher, 18, of Elkhart was killed in a hit-and-run on Greenleaf Boulevard late Friday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. McKade Nielsen, 18, of Elkhart was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard at 11:10 p.m. Friday and found the two teenagers. Police later said that Fisher had been on a bicycle and Nielsen was on a skateboard when they were hit by a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.