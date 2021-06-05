Police Line Do Not Cross stock

One teenager is dead and another is seriously injured following a hit-and-run on Greenleaf Boulevard in Elkhart late Friday, police said.

 Truth file photo

ELKHART — Blaine Fisher, 18, of Elkhart was killed in a hit-and-run on Greenleaf Boulevard late Friday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. McKade Nielsen, 18, of Elkhart was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard at 11:10 p.m. Friday and found the two teenagers. Police later said that Fisher had been on a bicycle and Nielsen was on a skateboard when they were hit by a vehicle.

