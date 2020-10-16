Pierre Moran Middle School teacher Anthony Venable dressed up as a gorilla and visited his students at the end of last school year to encourage them and give thanks for pulling through in a strange time.
Photo provided
Anthony Venable, a teacher and veteran, received the Homes for Heroes Hero Award Friday morning in his classroom at Pierre Moran Middle School.
ELKHART — An English teacher at Pierre Moran Middle School got a surprise visit in his classroom at 8 a.m. Friday.
In the door came representatives of the school and Homes for Heroes who wanted to recognize the teacher, Anthony Venable, for the extra lengths he has gone to for his students during the coronavirus pandemic.
