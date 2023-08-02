Susanna's Kitchen reopens at new home2

Volunteers at Susanna’s Kitchen serve a hot meal to those in need inside the kitchen’s new home at Grace Lutheran Church, 831 W. Marion St. The organization serves lunch at 11 a.m. on weekdays.

 Elkhart Truth file photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — Susanna’s Kitchen, a local soup kitchen, is celebrating its reopening with an open house.

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 831 W. Marion St.

