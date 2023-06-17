GOSHEN — “Goshen: A Sundown Town’s Transformation” will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, on South Bend’s PBS station, WNIT 34.1, as a part of the station’s Juneteenth celebration programming.
This 30-minute documentary, produced by Goshen College film students, explores Goshen’s past as a racially exclusionary “sundown town” and how the community is finding ways to acknowledge this history and move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.