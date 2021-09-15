ELKHART — An Elkhart High School student was arrested on Tuesday following a fight, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Police were called to the Elkhart High School Freshman Division, the former Central High School, at 9:18 a.m. According to police, a 14-year-old boy had battered another student. They were separated and police were notified.
