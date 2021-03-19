FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) ("Nesco" or the "Company") announced today that, in anticipation of the previously announced proposed acquisition by Nesco's wholly owned subsidiary, Nesco Holdings II, Inc., of 100% of the limited partnership interests of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. (the "Target") and 100% of the limited liability company interests of the Target's general partner (the "Acquisition"), Nesco will change its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Nesco will also change the NYSE ticker symbol of its common stock from "NSCO" to "CTOS" and the ticker symbol of its redeemable warrants from "NSCO.WS" to "CTOS.WS" immediately upon the closing of the Acquisition.