Smoke fills vacant Chase building

A sign from the Elkhart Fire Department along with a lock and chain forbid entry to the vacant Chase Bank building following a fire early Wednesday. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. 

 Elkhart Truth photo/Jon Gard

ELKHART — Smoke filled all five floors and the basement of the empty Chase Bank building early Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.  

An investigation into the cause of the fire continued. 

