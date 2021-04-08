ELKHART — A fire at a Forest River plant Wednesday afternoon resulted in fire and water damage to the building but no injuries.
Battalion Chief Wade Snider said the fire was largely outside the building in some RV air conditioning units. In addition to those units, the fire at least damaged the wall that they were located next to, and the plant’s sprinkler system turned on automatically, causing some damage, according to Snider.
