ELKHART — Construction of high-end condominiums in Elkhart’s River District was postponed again Tuesday, and the project has once again grown smaller.
With the new half-year extension, which came after a recently expired three-month extension from earlier this year, construction might not begin much earlier than developers had originally hoped to have the condominiums completed.
The Portage Place project, as it is called, has also shrunk in size. Developers initially proposed 21 condominiums, then 15, and now 12. They will be located on the land formerly known as the Alick’s lot, in the 900 block of Jackson Boulevard where the St. Joseph and Elkhart rivers are the closest to each other before joining.
Brian Smith, one of the four investors behind Portage Place Development, said in March that they asked for the first extension in order to have a little more time to make the best possible schematic drawings. He called the three-month extension conservative at that point, adding that the group did not want to come back asking for another extension. But the coronavirus pandemic caused further delays, he said Tuesday.
“You get prints, and then those guys are working from home. And then you’ve got to get them going through the city, and they’re working from home. And then you’ve got to go get bids, and they’re working from home,” Smith said. “When you have all that stuff together, it’s just taking longer than we would have liked.”
Currently, the group is working on getting the designs just right. The 12 condominiums will be across two buildings, one facing north and the other facing east. Every condominium will have a river view and a boat slip.
“We’re trying to make it really, really nice. We want it to be something special, and it’s just taking a little longer to make that happen,” Smith said.
Among the items yet to be crossed off the developers’ to-do list are providing the Redevelopment Commission with final construction plans and proof of financing, according to Garry Boyn, an attorney assisting the commission.
Developers hope to begin construction this fall and have the condominiums completed a year later. When completed, Smith believes the condominiums will be worth a total of about $8.5-9 million, which is several million below the initial proposal.
In the proposal that won Portage Place Development the land for $100,000, developers estimated the total worth would be $12 million to $15 million, which would have resulted in more tax revenue for the city. Tax revenue, along with adding more housing within the city, were the main reasons that the Redevelopment Commission voted in favor of the Portage Place Development, thereby rejecting the Elkhart Rowing Club’s bid, also for $100,000.
The city has spent about $1 million on the former Alick’s property, buying it for $600,000 in 2015 and ridding it of old buildings. The city has promised to pay for the installation of helical piers that will make the ground stable enough for the condominiums.
Then-Mayor Tim Neese said at the groundbreaking ceremony in December that deposits had been made for eight of the condominiums. Smith said Tuesday that the number is actually five.
Commission president Sandi Schreiber said the commission has been willing to accept the changes so far but would have to take a deeper look in case the developers propose any more changes.
The Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved the extension, though Alex Holtz said he will not be voting for another extension in the future.
Multi-use buildings by Aquatics
Other construction projects that could begin soon in the River District include townhomes and multi-use buildings near the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center. Smith is a part of the group that plans to build the latter, which would be on Jackson Boulevard in front of the center.
The city and the developers have yet to sign a development agreement for the multi-use project, according to Smith. The developers bid $0 for the land last year and have said they would not request any incentives from the local government.
According to the proposal that was shown to the Redevelopment Commission in 2019, the project on Jackson Boulevard would be three to four stories of 13,487 square feet per floor, except for the fourth floor, spread over two buildings. The first floor would house retail, while the second and third floors would be Class-A office space. Each building would have a rooftop space that could have amenities and be a social area.
Smith said that businesses interested in moving into the space have already been in contact with the developers.
Construction should take about 16 months, according to Smith, who hopes to get shovels in the ground this fall but said that might not happen until the spring.
