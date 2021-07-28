ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel, a Republican, announced on Wednesday he is running for a second term.
“I am excited to announce my intention to seek another term as the sheriff of Elkhart County. My first term as sheriff has been a blessing and it would be an honor to serve a second term,” he said in a news release. “I am proud of our agency and all we have accomplished during this term, but we still have much more to do to serve our great community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.