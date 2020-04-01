INDIANAPOLIS — A second person in Elkhart County has died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday.
ISDH on Tuesday reported the first death, which was an 80-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.
No details have been released about the death reported on Wednesday.
ISDH also reported three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, taking the total to 23.
In all of Indiana, 2,565 cases have been confirmed and 65 people have died. That is an increase of 409 cases and 16 deaths from Tuesday's report.
To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 13,373 on Tuesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 159. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (49), Hendricks (21), Johnson (17) and Lake (25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.