GOSHEN — The principal at Model Elementary School has been named the next CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

Tami Hicks has served as the principal of Model Elementary School since 2017. Prior to her appointment as principal at Model, Hicks served as an assistant principal at Goshen Middle School from 2014 to 2017, and as a teacher with Goshen schools from 2006 to 2014. Hicks began her career with Goshen Schools as a paraprofessional.

