ELKHART — Police said Tuesday that one or more scammers are trying to trick people to transfer money to a bank account.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, the scam consists of the suspect calling the victim claiming they have missed court or jury duty and a warrant has been issued. The suspect goes on to explain how the victim can pay for the warrant by transferring money to a designated account.
