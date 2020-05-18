ELKHART — A scammer is calling residents and pretending to be from the Elkhart Police Department, authorities said Monday.
The department has received two reports of residents being contacted by phone by a person claiming to be Elkhart police. The scammer has told the individuals that there is a warrant or bond issued in their name and instructed them to obtain prepaid debit cards and bring them to the police station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.