Salvation Army adjusts Thanksgiving meal plans

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving plates inside the Matterhorn in Elkhart in this 2020 file photo when the restaurant teamed with The Elkhart Salvation Army and Elkhart Rotary Club to hold a Thanksgiving drive-thru event. The Salvation Army this year said it would coordinate with Faith Mission of Elkhart to provide a Thanksgiving meal and make other changes in the way it distributes resources.
ELKHART — Because of an increase in demand for food, The Salvation Army of Elkhart will not hold a Thanksgiving meal this year and will distribute resources differently this holiday season, organizers said.
“Over the past several months we have seen a steady increase in the need for food in our community,” a release from The Salvation Army said. “Additionally, we anticipate an even greater number of people experiencing food insecurity in the coming months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.