Grand Design

Workers assemble RVs at Grand Design in Middlebury in this 2014 file photo.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — March was rough for RV manufacturers, according to the RV Industry Association.

The RVIA's March 2020 survey found a total of 30,288 shipped units in March, down 20.3% from the 38,015 units shipped in March 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.