ELKHART — It is time for the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission to revisit its deal with investors who won the bid for the former Alick’s property on Jackson Boulevard last year, according to the Elkhart Rowing Club, who lost the bid.
Both groups interested in the land bid $100,000, but members of the commission favored Portage Place Development because the group would add 21 new high-end condominiums and about $100,000 in annual property tax revenue for the city, while the rowing club wanted to build a boathouse that would not directly address the city’s housing shortage or add to its coffers.
But after the deadline to begin construction of the condominiums was postponed a second time, pushing it to Jan. 30, 2021, and the number of planned condominiums has dropped to 12, which will result in less tax revenue for the city, members of the rowing club believe more than ever that a boathouse would be a better use of the land.
“I think every citizen of Elkhart should be wondering what’s going on with the former Alick’s property,” club president Tripp Bradford said.
When the city purchased the land for $600,000 in 2015, the idea was to somehow let the public have access to the St. Joseph River. That was also a requirement when the Redevelopment Commission released its request for proposal. While the condominium plans did not include that public access, unlike the rowing club plans, the commission was willing to waive the requirement in favor of the added housing and tax revenue.
“Now we’re getting delay after delay and reduction in scope after reduction in scope,” Bradford said.
In addition to the public access to the river, Bradford argued that building a boathouse would be better for the community than 12 residences and the tax revenue they would produce. The boathouse would allow Elkhart High School to have varsity rowing, which would help solve the merged school’s issue with suddenly having teams for one school but athletes for two. A varsity rowing team would also create a path for some students to get college scholarships, Bradford believes.
He said locating the rowing club in the River District, where the city is investing heavily in retail and housing, would bring in people that would spend their money in that area, especially if the city could recreate its regatta.
While the Elkhart Rowing Club continues to look for a different site to drop anchor, Bradford hopes that city officials will reconsider how the 900 block of Jackson Boulevard is best used, given the reduced scope of the Portage Place plan.
Mayor Rod Roberson, who favored the rowing club’s plan, said he is not going to pressure the Redevelopment Commission to change course.
He had hoped Portage Place Development would have increased the number of condominiums from the original 21, as he thinks the property is large enough to house more people than first proposed. But while the condominium plans have instead decreased in scope and the mayor would have preferred a boathouse, he said he does not want to set a precedent of bending boards and commissions to his will.
Furthermore, it appears that the time for reconsideration has passed. Though Portage Place Development is still able to back out of the deal until Dec. 10, the parties have signed a deal that the commission cannot back out unless the current terms are not met, according to Gary Boyn, an attorney assisting the commission.
Redevelopment Commission President Sandi Schreiber said Tuesday, when the commission approved the extension, that the commission would have to take a deeper look should the condominium plans shrink again.
Portage Place Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
wait....so the condo's can back out of a deal until Dec 10, but the city can't? The condo's can change what the initially offered: the number of units AND the amount of tax revenue, and the city can't back out or at the very minimum hold them to the original plan? They even had the adacity to come back and say we need the city to help build this and install helical piers for us.... And STILL the board accepted..What if they come back and say, thank you, we are going to build 2 homes instead? The city can't or WON'T do anything... I think the redevelopment commission has shown how they were and are biased towards their condo friends... Even after the 2 delays , they needed help from the city to help build and install helical piers or they were going to walk away, and the 2 things they offered at the meetings were the number of units and higher tax revenue have decreased....Would they have gotten the bid if the board knew this was how they were going to conduct business? Since they are going smaller, does this mean the city doesn't have to help build and install helical piers for them? Since it's smaller, are they going to add a park or walkway for the taxpayers that helped pay for this? Come on... why does this look so bad at every angle?
Perhaps I didn’t make this clear enough in this article: It is my understanding that the RDC has agreed to the changes in scope. Whether the original contract would have allowed them to back out had they not agreed with a change in scope, I’m not sure. But they could have declined to approve the deadline extension this week, and I think that would have been that, since, to my recollection, the first extension lasted through July.
I hope this clears things up.
