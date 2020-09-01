Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, left, presents Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood to the Elkhart Rotary Club on Monday. Wood wore an Elkhart Lions shirt because Elkhart’s football team defeated Mishawaka last week.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, left, and Lions football coach Josh Shattuck, right, pose for a photo with Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, wearing an Elkhart Lions shirt as a result of Elkhart beating Mishawaka on the football field Friday.
Photo provided
ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson won a bet this past weekend, thanks to the Elkhart High School Lions football team.
The bet was made last week, at the virtual Northern Indiana Mayor’s Roundtable meeting hosted by Roberson, who decided to wear a Lions shirt to mark the team’s first game that Friday. With the new football season starting, there was quite a bit of smack talk between the mayors, one of whom was Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, whose high school team was about to visit Rice Field to face the Lions.
