ELKHART — A portion of East Hively Avenue will be closed for seven days beginning Monday.
The City of Elkhart is closing Hively Avenue at the intersection with Stark Avenue in order to work on a sewer extension down Stark Avenue.
Through-traffic should detour via Main Street and Lusher Avenue or Prairie Street and Lusher Avenue, according to Elkhart Public Works & Utilities.
