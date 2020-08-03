GOSHEN — Sections of C.R. 18 and C.R. 19 near U.S. 20 will be closed for road work starting Friday or early next week, according to Rieth-Riley Construction.
Elkhart County has contracted the company to grind and replace C.R. 19 between U.S. 20 and C.R. 20, and C.R. 18 between S.R. 15 and C.R. 19. Rieth-Riley expects the work to take three and four days, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.