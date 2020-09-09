ELKHART — An annual motorcycle ride to honor police officers, firefighters and veterans will be on Elkhart County roads Sunday.
The 22nd annual Riding to Remember event is a 72-mile police-escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County remembering those who have gone before, honoring those who still serve and inspiring those who will. Riding to Remember is Elkhart County’s largest and longest-running motorcycle ride honoring local heroes, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.