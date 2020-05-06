Rhapsody

Elkhart's Rhapsody Arts & Musical Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Rhapsody Arts & Music Festival is officially canceled.

The City of Elkhart announced in April that all city events would be canceled through June due to COVID-19. Until Wednesday, the city had not given final word on whether the festival, which was originally scheduled for June 12-14.

