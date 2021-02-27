GRANGER — Girls on the Run is back this spring to bring emotional support, physical activity and big smiles to girls throughout Michiana.
Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that aims to inspire 3rd to 8th-grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a fun interactive curriculum that creatively integrates running games and activities. Each GOTR practice is led by trained volunteers who teach girls important life lessons such as positive thinking, self-care, healthy conflict resolution, managing emotions and asking for support. Practices are held outdoors where participants and coaches maintain social distance and take other safety/sanitation measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.