ELKHART — The public can speak on the plans for the Tolson Center expansion during one of two meetings on the issue this week.
Plans for the center have been proposed by the Tolson Center Steering Committee. Its proposal asks for a $10 million investment in facilities, $5 million of which would come from the city. If that money is appropriated, a later proposal will call for the city to find $700,000 per year for the next 10 years to cover the center’s operations, which would be under a yet-to-be-named not-for-profit organization.
