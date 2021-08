WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the leader of onsite, network, and virtual health centers for employers of all sizes, today announced its expansion into Orlando, Florida, with the opening of its newest Network offering. This is the second Marathon Health clinic in Orlando and the first Network facility serving multiple employers. And like all Marathon Health Network health centers, this facility will focus on providing exceptional, personalized care for employees and their families while reducing the overall cost of healthcare for employers.